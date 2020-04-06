Private investors who lost money through disputed margin calls that resulted from COVID-19-induced market disruptions are starting to consider legal actions against banks and wealth managers, the Financial Times reports.

Margin loans are standard products for banks with wealth management divisions, such as UBS (UBS +7.2% ), Credit Suisse (CS +6.3% ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM +5.0% ), and Goldman Sachs (GS +6.2% ).

Clients buy a piece of an investment, but mostly with borrowed money. If the investment increases, the client gets the gain, minus costs.

When prices fall, though, the leverage works to the client's disadvantage. If the investor's own money, or margin, falls below a certain agreed upon level they face margin calls, which means they need to put up more cash or other collateral. If they don't, the bank can usually liquidate the investment.

When stock markets turned down in February and March, bankers liquidated some clients' leveraged positions, which resulted in heavy losses.

Lawyers contend that bankers weren't flexible enough in refinancing investments and say the eventual claims could match or overtake those generated by the 2008 global financial crisis, the Financial Times reports.

Though investment contracts give banks clear rights to liquidate positions, there can be grounds for making claims if the banks acted too quickly or mishandled a liquidation.

"This is a seismic event in the market, " said Andrew Wass, a litigation partner at London-based law firm Withers. "We can say with confidence that the last couple of months will produce a lot of litigation."

