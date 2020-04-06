Compass Minerals (CMP +9% ) says it sees Q1 consolidated operating earnings rising more than 25% from the prior-year quarter, driven by strong pricing in its Salt business as well as improved agriculture market conditions in North and South America.

The company expects strong results even as Q1 winter weather activity in both its North American and U.K.-served markets was below average, resulting in lower than expected highway deicing salt sales volumes.

Compass says Plant Nutrition sales volume results indicate strong demand compared to the year-ago quarter, with North America sales up 68% Y/Y to 96K tons.