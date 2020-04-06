Trican Well Service (OTCPK:TOLWF -1.1% ) forecasts Q1 revenue in the range of $190M - $194M; excluding the effect of AFDA adjustments, and anticipated severance costs, Trican had anticipated adjusted EBITDA margins of 12% - 13%, an improvement from 9% in Q4 2019 and 11% in Q1 2019.

The impact of COVID-19 and OPEC crude oil production increases has caused an oversupply of crude oil, resulting in decline in crude oil prices and, therefore, significant uncertainty for customers' activity plans.

With the decline in activity, the company expects capital expenditures to be less than 4% of annual 2020 revenues, as compared to previously anticipated similar levels of capital spending in 2020 relative to 2019.