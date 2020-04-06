Guggenheim's Minerd sees more gloom ahead in stocks

  • In contrast to Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson's recommendation to start buying stocks, Guggenheim CIO Scott Minerd is waiting for the other shoe to drop in equity markets.
  • If corporate earnings fall as much as Minerd expects, that could "put the S&P at about 1,500, still about a thousand points lower than we are today," he writes in a note to clients posted over the weekend.
  • Instead, he recommends that investors start "nibbling" in the bond markets.
  • "We are looking at investment-grade corporate bonds and municipal bonds, and select securities in structured credit and high-yield, where prices have dropped and spreads have widened significantly, look interesting," he said. "It’s time to start nibbling, not gorging on these values."
  • That's because corporate bonds and asset-backed securities spreads vs. U.S. Treasurys "could spike wider from here."
  • He's avoiding hospitality and airline stocks and is wary of emerging markets as well.
  • Minerd encourages "high-quality, long-duration bonds as a way to keep income up during this long period of very, very low interest rates."
  • ETFs: VCLT, SPLB, IGLB, MLN, BTA, VKMMX, LLQD, IGBH, SCHI, HMOP
