Guggenheim's Minerd sees more gloom ahead in stocks
- In contrast to Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson's recommendation to start buying stocks, Guggenheim CIO Scott Minerd is waiting for the other shoe to drop in equity markets.
- If corporate earnings fall as much as Minerd expects, that could "put the S&P at about 1,500, still about a thousand points lower than we are today," he writes in a note to clients posted over the weekend.
- Instead, he recommends that investors start "nibbling" in the bond markets.
- "We are looking at investment-grade corporate bonds and municipal bonds, and select securities in structured credit and high-yield, where prices have dropped and spreads have widened significantly, look interesting," he said. "It’s time to start nibbling, not gorging on these values."
- That's because corporate bonds and asset-backed securities spreads vs. U.S. Treasurys "could spike wider from here."
- He's avoiding hospitality and airline stocks and is wary of emerging markets as well.
- Minerd encourages "high-quality, long-duration bonds as a way to keep income up during this long period of very, very low interest rates."
- ETFs: VCLT, SPLB, IGLB, MLN, BTA, VKMMX, LLQD, IGBH, SCHI, HMOP