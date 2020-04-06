SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, April 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (-35.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $268.71M (-11.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SGH has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.