Meritage Homes 1Q20 orders rise 23% Y/Y; shares up ~20%

Apr. 06, 2020 12:32 PM ETMeritage Homes Corporation (MTH)MTHBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Meritage Homes (MTH +19.9%) preliminary home closings totaled 2,316 (+31% Y/Y) for 1Q20; and backlog totaled 3,568 units as of March 31, 2020, a 12% Y/Y increase.
  • Q1 orders were 3,102 (+23% Y/Y); and order cancellation rates were flat at 13%.
  • Company’s March 2020 cancellations were 16%, compared to over 12% in 2019, reflecting weakening business conditions in the latter half of March associated with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Cash and investments plus available borrowing capacity under the Company’s existing credit facility was ~$1B as of March 31, 2020.
  • Press Release
