Lindsay Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 06, 2020 5:30 PM ETLindsay Corporation (LNN)LNNBy: SA News Team
- Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+2250.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $113.93M (+4.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LNN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.