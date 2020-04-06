Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) says it's furloughing approximately 70% of its corporate employees and nearly 100% of its retail employees in an action that first began March 28.

The furlough will remain in effect through at least May 1, in accordance with guidance from the federal government and Wisconsin.

All Lands' End stores are closed until further notice.

Other cost reduction actions being fired off by Lands' End include temporarily reducing base salaries, eliminating FY20 merit increases, reducing capital expenditures to ~$20M in 2020 and significantly reducing other discretionary operating expenses.

