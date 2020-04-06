Greenbrier Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 06, 2020 5:30 PM ETThe Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX)GBXBy: SA News Team
- Greenbrier (NYSE:GBX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $780.64M (+18.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GBX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.