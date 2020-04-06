AngioDynamics Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 06, 2020 5:30 PM ETAngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)ANGOBy: SA News Team
- AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (-115.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $68.55M (-20.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ANGO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.