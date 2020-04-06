BofA analyst Vivek Arya sees positive trends ahead for Nvidia (NVDA +7.3% ), citing gaming industry checks showing faster adoption rates.

Arya says that Nvidia's Turing installed base penetration doubled in the last six months. Adoption could continue to increase as many remain stuck at home due to lockdowns.

The analyst expects a subdued H1 for Nvidia with an H2 gaming growth recovery.

BofA maintains a Buy rating and $240 target on NVDA. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.