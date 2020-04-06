Drawing the curtain on another long-running issue, MiMedx (OTC:MDXG +6.2% ) has finalized a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice related to the accuracy of its commercial pricing disclosures to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs pertaining to one of its products listed on the Federal Supply Schedule (official price list for federal institutions) and a related qui tam action (type of whistleblower lawsuit) filed in Minnesota.

Without admitting guilt, the company has agreed to pay $6.5M to resolve the matter.

The company has been mired in legal troubles since 2017 when several whistleblowers claimed that the company was channel stuffing product in order to meet its sales goals. The company subsequently had to restate certain financial statements and fired a number of senior executives including former CEO Pete Petit.