Tyson Foods (TSN +5.6% ) says its meat and poultry plants are experiencing varying levels of production impact due to the planned implementation of additional worker safety precautions and worker absenteeism.

One of the safety protocols being put in place by Tyson is temperature checks, including infrared scans at a few locations.

The company has suspended operations at its Columbus Junction, Iowa, pork plant this week due to more than two dozen cases of COVID-19 involving employees at the facility. The company is diverting the livestock supply originally scheduled for delivery to Columbus Junction to some of other pork plants in the region.

