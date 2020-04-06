EOG Resources (EOG -2.3% ) says it expects the current economic environment will be reflected in its Q1 financial and operational results, particularly in the final month of the quarter.

EOG, which last month cut its 2020 capital spending plan by 31%, says it will strive to maintain balanced spending within anticipated cash flows during 2020, including supporting its dividend.

EOG says it has $2.9B in cash holdings and another $2B of availability under its senior unsecured revolving credit agreement, and on April 1 repaid $500M aggregate principal amount of senior notes that matured on that date.

The company also recently entered into derivative contracts to help it manage risks related to oil prices.