Oppenheimer lowers estimates on Perform-rated Beyond Meat (BYND +9.3% ) to reflect a much more challenged foodservice backdrop and the potential for less aggressive investments in the near-term by management due to the shifting consumer backdrop.

"New distribution and expanded Beyond Meat menu offerings at existing foodservice customers have represented important parts of the BYND story. In the N-T, we expect the coronavirus pandemic to materially weigh upon the company's restaurant/foodservice segment," warns analyst Rupesh Parikh.

The base case from Oppenheimer is now for ~$580M in sales in FY21 vs. $691M consensus and ~$51M in adjusted EBITDA.