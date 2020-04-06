Cisco Systems (CSCO +3.8% ) has announced it will acquire Fluidmesh Networks, which delivers wireless backhaul solutions.

Terms weren't disclosed.

Fluidmesh technology is made to offer reliability and resilience in wireless solutions for mission critical applications, including high-speed rail/mass transit and other areas with challenging signal strength, including ports and urban areas.

It will shore up Cisco's approach in industrial wireless and speed up its industrial Internet of Things operations, Cisco says. Fluidmesh's team will join Cisco's IoT business.

The deal's expected to close in Cisco's fiscal Q4.