New York COVID cases leveling, fines rise: coronavirus updates

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says apparent leveling off of coronavirus infections in the sate during the past few days is encouraging and could signal that the state's stay-at-home order is working.

He also increases the maximum fine for violating social distancing orders to $1,000 from $500.

Cuomo also said he'll ask President Trump this afternoon to allow COVID-19 patients on the USNS Comfort to help relieve the pressure on New York City's hospital system.

Originally, the naval ship was to be used only for non-coronavirus patients. With a reduction in auto accidents and trauma, there's not a large population of non-COVID populations, he said.

The World Health Organization says the coronavirus can spread from asymptomatic people about one to three days before symptoms start.

Worldwide, there are more than 1.29M cases of COVID-19 and 70,798 deaths attributed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

In the U.S., there are 338,995 cases and 9,683 deaths; with 123,160 cases and 4,159 deaths in New York.

The total number of confirmed cases in Italy increased by 3,599 to 132,547, the lowest daily increase since March 17; the number of deaths rose by 636, up from the previous day's 525.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains hospitalized for coronavirus tests after he was admitted on Sunday; he still has a high temperature and a cough.