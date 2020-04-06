Optimism over pandemic sends averages up more than 5%

At least one curve has most definitely turned down, and that's total new hospitalizations in New York, according to Governor Cuomo. He's also sounding cautiously positive about the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus.

In other news, the narrative has gone from what's next to get shut down, to post-shutdown plans. The major golf bodies have announced dates for this fall for the playing of The Masters, the U.S. Open, and the PGA (the British Open will not be played in 2020).