NYC schools abandon Zoom for Teams

NYC's Department of Education has banned the use of Zoom Video (ZM -8.1% ) in the city's classrooms.

Asked about the company during a press conference, Mayor de Blasio says there has "been an effort by the Department of Education to work with that company to ensure the privacy of our students to make sure their information could not be accessed wrongly. The chancellor and the team at the Department of Education do not believe the company has cooperated.."

The Department of Education instead recommends Google or Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Teams. The DOE has been training schools to use Teams "for several weeks."

The surge in remote workers and learners has driven up Zoom's stock and its security controversies.

Previously: 'I really messed up' on security - Zoom CEO (Apr. 05 2020)