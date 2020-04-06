Baird analyst David Rodgers upgrades Highwoods Properties (HIW +9.6% ) to Outperform from Neutral, saying the REIT offers "solid relative cash flow stability at a discount" to Baird's estimate of combined land value and hard costs related to reconstructing its portfolio.

Downgrades Kilroy Realty (KRC +2.0% )to Neutral from Outperform after the stock's YTD outperformance vs. peers and "incremental uncertainty ahead in converting KRC's land into development near term as the stock may still be rewarding."

Rodgers' Neutral rating agrees with the Quant rating, and comes in less optimistic than the Sell-Side average rating of Bullish (8 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 4 Neutral).

On Highwoods, his rating compares with Very Bullish Quant rating and Sell-Side average rating of Bullish (6 Very Bullish, 8 Neutral).