Moody's turns negative on Party City
Apr. 06, 2020 1:49 PM ETParty City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)PRTYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Moody's drops its credit default rating on Party City (PRTY +19.3%) to Caa1 from B2 with a Negative outlook.
- "The downgrade reflects Party City's already challenged operating performance, store closures due to the spread of COVID-19, weakened liquidity and the likelihood of depressed consumer demand once the pandemic subsides in light of the severe shock to the US economy ", says Moody's analyst Peggy Holloway.
- "Additionally, given expected weak operating performance, the company's may face difficulty refinancing its term loan which becomes current in August of 2021. The negative outlook reflects uncertainty around the duration of unit closures, liquidity, and pace of rebound in consumer demand once the pandemic begins to subside."