Buy this energy group, Bernstein says after seven-year bearish view

"For the first time in seven years, it is time to buy!" enthuses Bernstein analyst Nicholas Green as he upgrades a handful of oil service stocks (OIH +5.3% ).

The market has priced in "annihilation" for the sector and now presents a big opportunity for investors, Green says, citing Baker Hughes (BKR +10.8% ), National Oilwell Varco (NOV +8.5% ), Tenaris (TS +3% ) and Subsea 7 (OTCPK:SUBCY) as "outright winners."

Bernstein's "dividend-cut crew" includes Schlumberger (SLB +5.3% ), TechnipFMC (FTI +3.5% ) and Helmerich & Payne (HP +8.6% ), and its "Watch List" has Halliburton (HAL +2.4% ), Core Labs (CLB -0.1% ), Oceaneering (OII +16% ) and Patterson-UTI (PTEN +9.1% ).