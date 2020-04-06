Buy this energy group, Bernstein says after seven-year bearish view

"For the first time in seven years, it is time to buy!" enthuses Bernstein analyst Nicholas Green as he upgrades a handful of oil service stocks (OIH +5.3%).
The market has priced in "annihilation" for the sector and now presents a big opportunity for investors, Green says, citing Baker Hughes (BKR +10.8%), National Oilwell Varco (NOV +8.5%), Tenaris (TS +3%) and Subsea 7 (OTCPK:SUBCY) as "outright winners."
Bernstein's "dividend-cut crew" includes Schlumberger (SLB +5.3%), TechnipFMC (FTI +3.5%) and Helmerich & Payne (HP +8.6%), and its "Watch List" has Halliburton (HAL +2.4%), Core Labs (CLB -0.1%), Oceaneering (OII +16%) and Patterson-UTI (PTEN +9.1%).
The firm advises avoiding Transocean (RIG +6.9%), Valaris (VAL +0.3%) and Nabors (NBR +0.6%).