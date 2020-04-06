Alongside a big advance for stocks today, gold (XAUUSD:CUR) is ahead 3.2% today, and just $1 shy of $1.7K per ounce.

Gold had touched $1.7K in early March, but then plunged all the way to $1,450 by the middle of that month. Gains since suggest investors -eyeing the explosion in the Fed's balance sheet and the government's fiscal deficit - are happily exchanging greenbacks for the yellow metal.

The next level on the charts seems to be the all-time record just above $1.8K hit in late 2011.

Related ETFs: GLD, IAU, PHYS, UGLD, SGOL, BAR, UGL, GLDM, DGP, GLDI, AAAU