Valero's (VLO +14.6% ) Port Arthur refinery on the Texas Gulf Coast has pushed a turnaround on a hydrocracker to the middle of Q3 from May and may delay the work even longer, Bloomberg reports.

Separately, Phillips 66 (PSX +9.9% ) reportedly plans to delay maintenance until 2021 at two Midwest refineries.

A turnaround on one of the two fluid catalytic cracking units at the 334K bbl/day Wood River, Ill., has been pushed from September to Q1 2021, and the 207K bbl/day Ponca City, Okla., refinery moved a turnaround that includes the FCC, alkylation unit and a crude unit to Q1 from this fall.

Valero, Phillips 66 and other U.S. refiners are delaying maintenance, cutting runs and shutting units as demand slumps and the coronavirus reduces on-site staffing.