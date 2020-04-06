Warren Buffett's deal to help Occidental Petroleum (OXY +0.7% ) finance a bid for Anadarko Petroleum could end up giving Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B +2.4% ) (BRK.A +2.1% ) a hefty chunk of Oxy's shares.

The way the deal is unfolding almost resembles so-called death-spiral financing, although that likely wasn't what the Oracle of Omaha was intending.

In such financing, a company that isn't able to raise public equity instead issues convertible debt privately to a third party. The debt becomes convertible at a fixed dollar amount instead of a defined number of shares.

Occidental issued $10B in preferred stock with an 8% coupon to Berkshire, to help pay for the $37B Anadarko acquisition. The preferred stock isn't convertible, but dividends can be paid in common stock at a 10% discount.

If OXY pays in Berkshire in shares for the next four quarterly dividends, Berkshire could get 7.3% of the company, if based on OXY's recent stock price.

In the past year, OXY shares have declined 80%.

The Wall Street Journal's Spencer Jakab figures the best outcome for Berkshire is if OXY avoids a true death spiral, but languishes long enough to give Berkshire a significant stake in the oil company at a bargain price.