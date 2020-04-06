Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) says it discovered oil at its Monument exploration well in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the company's first operated exploration well in the Gulf since 2015, but more drilling will be needed to establish its size.

The company says the well found 200 ft. of net oil pay, which provides an early indication of the productive reservoir interval at the well location.

Equinor holds a 50% stake at the prospect, while partners Progress Resources and Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) own 30% and 20% respectively.