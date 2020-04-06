News Corp. denies any interest in Seven West buyout

Despite longtime speculation about a potential acquisition, News Corp. (NWS +7.8% , NWSA +8.5% ) is denying it's interested in buying Seven West Media, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The valuation of TV company Seven West has dropped to bargain levels during the pandemic, but News Corp. says it's focused on help for its newspapers and subscription service Foxtel.

Seven West has a market value of about $112M vs. net debt of $540M, which points to some kind of catalyst - if not an acquisition, then potentially going private.

"We have been consistent with what our priority is," says Michael Miller, the News Corp. executive chairman for Australasia. "We also have good confidence in Foxtel as a long-term subscription model and Kayo has had a great start to the first two rounds of the NRL.”