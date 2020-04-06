Ceragon Networks (CRNT +26.7% ) revenues for Q1 are expected to be at the range of $55.5-57M, mainly due to delays in the pace of network rollouts and shipments, as lockdowns due to COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, demand during Q1 was much stronger than anticipated, especially towards the end of the quarter, with a high book-to-bill ratio of well above 1.

Ceragon hopes it will be able to increase deliveries and meet accumulated demand throughout the remainder of 2020.

"Our customers are doing everything they can these days in order to increase network capacity and support the sudden surge in network traffic emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic." said Ira Palti, President and CEO.