"We’re fighting politics," Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) founder and Chairman Tom Barrack tells Bloomberg. "In an election year, nobody wants to be viewed as bailing out over-leveraged industries - even if that’s not what is happening."

Barrack made news a couple of weeks ago, warning of the coming epic collapse in the market for commercial property loans, and asked for a suspension of "mark-to-market" rules, mortgage forbearance, and a margin call holiday, among other items

He's still expecting collapse and that events may force the Fed's hand at some point, but he concedes that the government has no political appetite to get out in front of this.

