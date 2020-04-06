;Per Johns Hopkins Case Tracker, global COVID-19 cases are now 1,309,439 with 72,638 fatalities, up 21.7% and 25.2%, respectively, from Friday, April 3. Leaders:

U.S.: 347,003 (+32.7%)/10,225 (+52.6%).

Spain: 135,032 (+14.7%)/13,169 (+20.4%).

Italy: 132,547 (+10.6%)/16,523 (+12.5%).

Germany: 101,178 (+12.6%)/1,662 (+35.1%).

France: 93,785/8,926.

The U.S. rate of new cases remains in a steep upslope although New York may have peaked.

Increases have slowed significantly in Italy and Spain.

China has dropped to #6 in the rankings.

British pound has pared gains vs the USD, while the UK ETF EWU has come off its highs in response to the news of Boris Johnson's case deteriorating. The Foreign Sec. Dominic Raab has been named as a deputy to the PM