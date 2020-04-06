MoffettNathanson expects NFL TV costs to skyrocket

MoffettNathanson is expecting the cost of NFL rights to skyrocket, with implications for any broadcaster who has to pay for them.
The firm expects inflation for various sports rights, including Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League, but it is estimating a certain rise of 75% or more in annual average costs to run Sunday NFL games.
And that could result in free cash flow pressure for broadcasters, particularly amid the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.
Relevant tickers here: Comcast/NBC (CMCSA +6.1%), ViacomCBS (VIAC +11.3%, VIACA +8.4%), Fox (FOX +12.3%, FOXA +11.2%), Disney (DIS +4.5%).
Now read: Q1 2020 Dividend Report »