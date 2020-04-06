Semis gain on signs of resilience

Apr. 06, 2020 3:33 PM ETXLK, ON, KLAC, MCHP, LRCX, SOXL, SMH, SOXX, USD, SOXS, XSD, PSI, FTXL, SSG, XTHBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 8.7% compared to the 6.8% gain for the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) during a broader market rally on signs that the global lockdowns are slowing the coronavirus.
  • In semi news, Nvidia and AMD received positive mentions at BofA, which expects an H2 recovery for gaming-related stocks.
  • Raymond James upgraded Intel from Underperform to Market Perform, citing the company's pandemic positioning.
  • MaxLinear purchased Home Gateway Platform Division assets for $150M.
  • Other top semi movers: ON Semi (ON +16.2%), KLA (KLAC +15.1%), Microchip (MCHP +14.3%), and Lam Research (LRCX +13.8%).
  • Related semi ETFs: SOXL, SMH, SOXX, USD, SOXS, XSD, PSI, FTXL, SSG, XTH
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.