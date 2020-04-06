Semis gain on signs of resilience
- The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 8.7% compared to the 6.8% gain for the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) during a broader market rally on signs that the global lockdowns are slowing the coronavirus.
- In semi news, Nvidia and AMD received positive mentions at BofA, which expects an H2 recovery for gaming-related stocks.
- Raymond James upgraded Intel from Underperform to Market Perform, citing the company's pandemic positioning.
- MaxLinear purchased Home Gateway Platform Division assets for $150M.
- Other top semi movers: ON Semi (ON +16.2%), KLA (KLAC +15.1%), Microchip (MCHP +14.3%), and Lam Research (LRCX +13.8%).
- Related semi ETFs: SOXL, SMH, SOXX, USD, SOXS, XSD, PSI, FTXL, SSG, XTH