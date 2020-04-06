Oil slides amid output uncertainty, forecast for big Cushing stockpile gain
- Crude oil prices (CL1: COM) plummeted as uncertainty around the prospect of production cuts outweighs remarks from the CEO of Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF that the country was "very close" to an oil deal with Saudi Arabia and a separate report that Russia is ready to discuss substantial cuts.
- WTI May futures settled -7.9% to $26.08/bbl, while June Brent closed -3.1% to $33.05/bbl.
- Also, data provider Genscape says crude inventories at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub surged 5.8M barrels last week; it would be Cushing's largest weekly build going back to 2004 if the U.S. Energy Information Administration confirms the gain in its weekly report this Wednesday.
- "Momentum is building for a supply deal to be reached between the Saudis and Russia that will likely involve unprecedented cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers," says Rabobank commodity strategist Ryan Fitzmaurice. "The bar is currently set high at 15M bbl/day, and oil prices risk giving back all if not more of the recent gains if no consensus is reached this Thursday."
