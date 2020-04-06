Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY +6.4% ) says it is suspending production for three weeks at its Mobile, Ala., plant, where it manufactures the A320 and A220 families of single-aisle jets, in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company has 1,100 permanent employees at the site that will take paid leave during the period.

Airbus also will pause production at two additional plants in Germany in Bremen and Stade, where it employs 4,600 staff combined.

Aircraft and wing production in the U.K., Canada and Spain also have been suspended due to government restrictions as well as high inventory levels.