Charter Communications (CHTR +6% ) says it will permanently raise its minimum wage to $20/hour for all its hourly employees.

That will be phased in over the next two years, the company says.

Talks had begun over boosting an existing $15/hour minimum, but Charter says it's acting now "in light of the current environment and the challenges many are facing."

A retroactive $1.50/hour increase is being implemented immediately for hourly front-line workers; they'll receive another $1.50/hour on top of their March 2021 merit increase, the company says.

"Charter has committed that in 2022 all hourly employees will have a minimum starting rate of $20 per hour.”