Stocks skyrocket on signs virus peak may be nearing

Stocks soared into the close, with the top three stock market indexes all finishing more than 7% higher after promising coronavirus developments lifted risk sentiment.

Dow +7.7% , Nasdaq +7.3% , S&P 500 +7% .

New York Gov. Cuomo said the state’s virus-related death rate had been "effectively flat" for two days, and Italy reported the lowest number of new virus infections in nearly three weeks.

"Everyone is just desperate for good pieces of news," says Peter Cecchini, chief market strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald. "It doesn't necessarily reflect anything fundamental," adding that with volatility in the market as elevated as it has been lately, big Monday swings are typical.

All 11 S&P sectors finished higher, led by information technology ( +8.8% ), consumer discretionary ( +8.3% ), utilities ( +7.7% ) and financials ( +7.7% ).

U.S. Treasury prices fell across the curve, with the 10-year benchmark yield rising 7 bps to 0.66%.

The British pound plunged on news that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care for treatment for coronavirus.

Also, crude oil trimmed an early 11% decline but WTI futures still settled -8% to $26.08/bbl as a much-anticipated meeting of OPEC and other top producers including Russia was announced for April 9.

Gold futures +3.9% to $1,711/oz., settling at the highest since December 2012