Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) says its automotive, industrial and business products segments have been classified as "essential" businesses and most operations remain open.

The company notes that it maintains a strong balance sheet and is conserving cash by taking steps to reduce cash outflows associated with capital expenditures and M&A, and suspending share repurchase activity in the current environment.

GPC says it has the cash to pay its dividend.

The company is withdrawing all of its previous guidance metrics.

