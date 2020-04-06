Points International (PCOM +3.6% ) forecasts Q1 2020 gross profit in the range of $13.6M - $14.2M, with adjusted EBITDA between $3.2M - $3.9M

At March 31, 2020, total funds available stood at ~$107M.

Amid COVID-19 pandemic’s direct negative impact, the company withdrew its previously issued full year 2020 outlook,and is evaluating the impact on longer-term goals of exiting 2022 with gross profit in high-$90M range and adjusted EBITDA in the mid-$40M range.

Full Q1 2020 results scheduled on May 13, 2020

Also, Annual General Meeting postponed to May 22, 2020, and to be virtual only