Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) discloses that its growth has accelerated due to "very strong consumer demand" for its products.

The growth is being seen despite significant declines in Kraft's foodservice-related sales around the world.

Sales are now expected to increase ~3% in Q1 and organic sales are expected to be up ~6%. Both marks are well above consensus expectations.

Adjusted EBITDA and EPS aren't expected to see the same bounce due to the added expenses piled up by Kraft to meet the accelerated demand.

Shares of Kraft are up 2.66% AH.

Source: Press Release