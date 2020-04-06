SeaChange (NASDAQ:SEAC) has slipped 21.5% after hours following its Q4 earnings, where it missed on top and bottom lines.

Revenues grew 14% on a record number of framework wins, to $19.3M. Product revenues rose 69%, to $13.2M, while Service revenue fell 33% to $6.1M.

Gross profit was up 29% to $14M.

The company also touted cost savings, which helped lead to a swing to operating profit (to $3.6M from a loss of $19.9M on a GAAP basis, and to $4.8M from a loss of $1.2M on a non-GAAP basis).

Liquidity was $13.9M at year-end, against no debt.

In non-guidance guidance, the company says prior to the COVID-19 outbreak it was prepared to forecast meaningful revenue growth in fiscal 2021 ("Based on our pipeline, we believed revenue guidance of $80 million to $90 million for fiscal 2021 with operating metrics consistent with our previous guidance was achievable.") It now says it's working to understand the outbreak impact and will provide guidance after that becomes clearer.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

