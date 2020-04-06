Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) says its business leaders will reduce their salaries and compensation and the board will forego their quarterly cash compensation for Q1.

Store employees in North America have been compensated since store closures went into effect in mid-March and will continue to be paid in full through April 11. International store employees in regions where retail operations are required to remain closed have received similar compensation to-date, as guided by local government regulations and authorities.

After April 11, store employees will be furloughed.

Source: Press Release