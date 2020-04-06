Matson provides Q1 2020 update

  • Matson witnessed challenges at SSAT and within Logistics business segment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hence expects 1Q 2020 operating income for Logistics business to be $4.5M-5.5M, below previous outlook expectation.
  • Though anticipates consolidated operating income to be higher than expectations with operating income for Ocean Transportation of $6.5M-9M.
  • Also, sees Q1 2020 net income to be $2M-5M.
  • Amid uncertainties regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Matson is withdrawing its full year 2020 outlook.
  • Additionally, enhances liquidity position via debt agreement amendments maturing December 2021; the amendments increases the available liquidity by ~$160M.
  • (NYSE:MATX) shares are +2.1% AH.
