Matson provides Q1 2020 update
Apr. 06, 2020 4:46 PM ETMatson, Inc. (MATX)MATXBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Matson witnessed challenges at SSAT and within Logistics business segment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hence expects 1Q 2020 operating income for Logistics business to be $4.5M-5.5M, below previous outlook expectation.
- Though anticipates consolidated operating income to be higher than expectations with operating income for Ocean Transportation of $6.5M-9M.
- Also, sees Q1 2020 net income to be $2M-5M.
- Amid uncertainties regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Matson is withdrawing its full year 2020 outlook.
- Additionally, enhances liquidity position via debt agreement amendments maturing December 2021; the amendments increases the available liquidity by ~$160M.
- (NYSE:MATX) shares are +2.1% AH.