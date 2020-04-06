Fed officials are considering easing asset restrictions on Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) to help it lend to small business owners, who have been clamoring for loans under the government's days-old paycheck protection program, the New York Times reports, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The central bank imposed an asset cap on the country's fourth-largest bank two years ago after Wells Fargo disclosed that millions of fake accounts were created without customers' permission.

Because of those restrictions, Wells Fargo was only able to make up ~$10B in loans under the PPP.

The bank's senior executives are discussing with Fed officials the potential for a short-term pause on penalties.

Since the asset cap was imposed, the Fed has said it would only lift the cap if the bank proved it had transformed enough to ensure that customers wouldn't be harmed further.