In a detailed shareholder letter, IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) updates on revenue reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic and touts a balance sheet it says it had prepared to weather such a storm.

We've been preparing for quite some time, 'stockpiling cash for a rainy day,' " CEO Joey Levin writes. "At the moment, it's raining. But when the sun comes back out again - and it will - our businesses, well-rooted, will be ready to grow anew.

On the balance sheet, he notes IAC has $1.7B in cash and about the same amount of exchangeable debt, along with some cash and debt at Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI).

But with the pending separation of Match, "new" IAC will have in excess of $2.3B in cash and no debt; ANGI will have cash greater than debt (which isn't due until the end of 2023); and it expects "new" Match Group be "financially strong, generating significant cash with low capital expenditures."

He says revenue at half its companies will grow this year and decline at the other half - noting particular strength at Match Group ("as the desire for love endures") and Vimeo, while ANGI sees a drop amid shelter-in-place orders.

The company's addressing negative revenue shocks by staying "naturally hedged" with flexible costs that can expand and contract with revenue (70% of expenses are variable, including marketing and cost of revenue).