Beazer Homes USA's (NYSE:BZH) March cancellation rate surged to 25% of gross new orders vs. 15% in March 2019.

Net new orders for the month of 405 fell 26% Y/Y.

March closings of 589, slipped 0.5% Y/Y.

Fiscal Q2 net new orders increased 3.9% to 1,661 and closings jump 13% to 1,277 from a year earlier.

BZ H jumps 9.5% in after-hours trading.

Q2 ending backlog of 2,231 is up 12% Y/Y.

Total liquidity of $294M as of March 31, 2020, includes a fully drawn $250M revolving credit facility vs. total liquidity $221M at March 31, 2019.

No senior note maturities until 2025. Current maturities are limited to a $50M amortizing term loan payment due in September 2020.