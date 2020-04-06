Gannett (NYSE:GCI) has named Douglas Horne its new chief financial officer.

That move is effective tomorrow.

The company said in early January that CFO Alison Engel would exit at the end of Q1.

Most recently, Horne was global controller for We Co. (WE); he had previously spent eight years at Warner Media, most recently as senior VP/controller, and had served as deputy CFO and chief accounting officer for AOL.