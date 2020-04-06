Moody's warns on Harley-Davidson
Apr. 06, 2020 5:00 PM ETHarley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG)HOGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Moody's lowers the long-term ratings on Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) to Baa2 from Baa1.
- The outlook on HOG from the ratings agency is Negative.
- Harley-Davidson's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company's EBITDA margins are unlikely to exceed the upper single digit level over the long term. This would be well below historic levels, despite the company's extensive marketing, restructuring and geographic expansion initiatives. Margin pressure is a result of the prolonged decline in demand in Harley-Davidson's core US market, which may accelerate with expected weak economies. Demand is suffering from shifting demographics that erode the popularity of the heavyweight motorcycle segment, and from the highly discretionary nature of Harley-Davidson's products. This discretionary characteristic, combined with a relatively high price-point, will subject the company's motorcycles business to a potentially steep and prolonged decline in demand in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic."