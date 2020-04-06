Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) reports positive interim data from a Phase 2 clinical trial, ACROBAT EDGE, evaluating oral paltusotine (CRN00808) in patients with acromegaly, a rare disorder in which the pituitary gland produces too much growth hormone which causes bones to increase in size, including the face, hands and feet.

At data cutoff, patients who switched from injectable depot therapy to once-daily paltusotine maintained IGF-1 (growth hormone) levels previously achieved with the injectable treatment.

Topline results should be available in Q4.

A Phase 3 study should launch in H1 2021.

Management will host a conference call tomorrow, April 7, at 8:00 am ET to discuss the results.