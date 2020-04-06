Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) says it has been able to significantly reduce its overhead and expenses as a result of temporarily shutting down a majority of our manufacturing worldwide. Top execs and employees are also taking a pay cut, including a base salary of $0 for the CEO.

The company says it has significant cash on hand and recently drew down $250M on its asset-backed line of credit out of abundance of caution for additional liquidity should it be needed.

Source: Press Release