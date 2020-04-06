Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) estimates GAAP book value per common share of $12.25-$12.75 at March 31, 2020 vs. $16.15 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Compares with Chimera's closing stock price of $8.15 today.

CIM slips 1.8% in after-hours trading.

Sponsored two residential mortgage loan securitizations during the month of March — CIM 2020-R1, a $390.7M non-rated securitization of re-performing residential mortgage loans, closed on March 10 and CIM 2020-R2, a $492.3M rated securitization of re-performing residential mortgage loans, closed on March 24, 2020.

The company also starts a public offering of $250M of convertible senior notes due 2023.

Intends to use some of the proceeds to pay the cost of capped call transactions related to the offering.

The remainder pf the proceeds will be used to finance the acquisition of mortgage assets including residential mortgage loans, non-Agency RMBS, Agency RMBS, Agency and non-Agency CMBS and other targeted assets, and for other general corporate purposes such as repayment of outstanding indebtedness or to pay down other liabilities, working capital and for liquidity needs.